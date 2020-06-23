7638 East Via Del Sol Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel pool refrigerator

Amazing North Scottsdale Home at Deer Valley and Hayden in the Sonoran Hills subdivision 85255. Home is close freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is in a Cul-de-sac with desert landscape in front and back--Landscape Service Included with Rent! Home has 3 bed/2 bath and is nearly 1800 sqft. Open floor plan with stainless appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Large master bed with huge closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Spectacular Pebble Tec pool with Fiber Optic twinkle lights in floor and in waterfall--Pool Service Included with Rent! Slate floors, instant hot water, and the list goes on! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Ready for immediate move in!



$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. $2375 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved. Rental sales tax is 1.65%.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/354593?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.