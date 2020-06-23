All apartments in Scottsdale
7638 East Via Del Sol Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7638 East Via Del Sol Drive

7638 East via Del Sol · No Longer Available
Location

7638 East via Del Sol, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing North Scottsdale Home at Deer Valley and Hayden in the Sonoran Hills subdivision 85255. Home is close freeways, shopping, TPC golf course, and North Scottsdale amenities. Home is in a Cul-de-sac with desert landscape in front and back--Landscape Service Included with Rent! Home has 3 bed/2 bath and is nearly 1800 sqft. Open floor plan with stainless appliances and granite countertops in kitchen. Large master bed with huge closet, separate shower and tub and dual sinks. Spectacular Pebble Tec pool with Fiber Optic twinkle lights in floor and in waterfall--Pool Service Included with Rent! Slate floors, instant hot water, and the list goes on! Washer, dryer, fridge included with the home. Ready for immediate move in!

$50 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $75 due at move in. $500 refundable cleaning deposit. $2375 refundable security deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved. Rental sales tax is 1.65%.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/354593?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have any available units?
7638 East Via Del Sol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have?
Some of 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7638 East Via Del Sol Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive offer parking?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive has a pool.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have accessible units?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7638 East Via Del Sol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
