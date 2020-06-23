7637 N PINESVIEW Drive

7637 North Pinesview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 McCormick Ranch
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great GOLF COURSE & WATER VIEWS! Overlooks McCormick Ranch Golf Course. Warm and cozy home. Kitchen w/white cabinets and nice appliances. Two generous bedrooms/two baths beautifully split with newer carpet. Spacious master with king bed and large walk-in California closet. Guest room will have two double beds. Washer/dryer available for tenant's use. Ceiling fans throughout. Patio furniture and BBQ will be added to back patio. Make your own fresh lemonade from the lemon tree in backyard! Great views makes this house very special! Biking/walking trails surrounds Spanish Oaks - get out and enjoy the Arizona sunshine.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
