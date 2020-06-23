All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

7637 N PINESVIEW Drive

7637 North Pinesview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7637 North Pinesview Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Great GOLF COURSE & WATER VIEWS! Overlooks McCormick Ranch Golf Course. Warm and cozy home. Kitchen w/white cabinets and nice appliances. Two generous bedrooms/two baths beautifully split with newer carpet. Spacious master with king bed and large walk-in California closet. Guest room will have two double beds. Washer/dryer available for tenant's use. Ceiling fans throughout. Patio furniture and BBQ will be added to back patio. Make your own fresh lemonade from the lemon tree in backyard! Great views makes this house very special! Biking/walking trails surrounds Spanish Oaks - get out and enjoy the Arizona sunshine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have any available units?
7637 N PINESVIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have?
Some of 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7637 N PINESVIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7637 N PINESVIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.
