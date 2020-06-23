7637 N PINESVIEW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great GOLF COURSE & WATER VIEWS! Overlooks McCormick Ranch Golf Course. Warm and cozy home. Kitchen w/white cabinets and nice appliances. Two generous bedrooms/two baths beautifully split with newer carpet. Spacious master with king bed and large walk-in California closet. Guest room will have two double beds. Washer/dryer available for tenant's use. Ceiling fans throughout. Patio furniture and BBQ will be added to back patio. Make your own fresh lemonade from the lemon tree in backyard! Great views makes this house very special! Biking/walking trails surrounds Spanish Oaks - get out and enjoy the Arizona sunshine.