7631 East Minnezona Avenue

Furnished 4 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,864 SF Townhouse with Community Pool - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished 4 bed, 2 bath townhome located in the heart of old town Scottsdale. This amazing unit features a courtyard entrance that enters into the main living room with vaulted ceilings and a flat screen TV. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and overlooks breakfast room. Master Suite features king bed, oversized closets, gorgeous en-suite bathroom with backlit mirrors, quartz counters and his/her sinks. Bedroom 2 features two queen sized beds. Bedroom 3 features bunk beds (queen on bottom, twin on top). Bedroom 4 features two bunk beds (queen on bottom, twin on top). Bathroom 2 features walk in, tiled shower with rain shower head and vanity. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! 2 car garage. Scottsdale 2000 features a heated, sparkling pool and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale. Furniture can be removed, if needed.



Available for immediate move in and for a short term or long term lease at the following rates:



12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $3,000.



January - March at a monthly rate of $7,500 or Nightly Rate of $400

April at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350

May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950 or Nightly Rate of $200

October - December at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350



Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



