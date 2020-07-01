All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7631 East Minnezona Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

7631 East Minnezona Avenue

7631 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7631 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Furnished 4 Bed + 2 Bath + 1,864 SF Townhouse with Community Pool - Welcome Home to your new fully furnished 4 bed, 2 bath townhome located in the heart of old town Scottsdale. This amazing unit features a courtyard entrance that enters into the main living room with vaulted ceilings and a flat screen TV. Spacious kitchen features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and overlooks breakfast room. Master Suite features king bed, oversized closets, gorgeous en-suite bathroom with backlit mirrors, quartz counters and his/her sinks. Bedroom 2 features two queen sized beds. Bedroom 3 features bunk beds (queen on bottom, twin on top). Bedroom 4 features two bunk beds (queen on bottom, twin on top). Bathroom 2 features walk in, tiled shower with rain shower head and vanity. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included! 2 car garage. Scottsdale 2000 features a heated, sparkling pool and is just minutes from world class golf courses, airport & walking distance to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and entertainment in Old Town Scottsdale. Furniture can be removed, if needed.

Available for immediate move in and for a short term or long term lease at the following rates:

12+ month lease at a monthly rate of $3,000.

January - March at a monthly rate of $7,500 or Nightly Rate of $400
April at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350
May - September at a monthly rate of $1,950 or Nightly Rate of $200
October - December at a monthly rate of $5,000 or a Nightly Rate of $350

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Scottsdale Rental Sales Tax of 1.75% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5668255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have any available units?
7631 East Minnezona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have?
Some of 7631 East Minnezona Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7631 East Minnezona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7631 East Minnezona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7631 East Minnezona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue offers parking.
Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue has a pool.
Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7631 East Minnezona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7631 East Minnezona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

