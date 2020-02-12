7629 E INDIAN BEND Road

Amenities

Furnished 3BR, 3BA luxury townhouse in gated community with views of Camelback Mountain. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is a stone fireplace in the family room and a private balcony with mountain views. Next to greenbelt and Silverado Golf Course. Heated community pool. Seasonal Pricing - $2700.00 to $4680.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License #21249246