Scottsdale, AZ
7629 E INDIAN BEND Road
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

7629 E INDIAN BEND Road

7629 E Indian Bend Rd · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7629 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,680

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1460 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished 3BR, 3BA luxury townhouse in gated community with views of Camelback Mountain. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. There is a stone fireplace in the family room and a private balcony with mountain views. Next to greenbelt and Silverado Golf Course. Heated community pool. Seasonal Pricing - $2700.00 to $4680.00 a month + 1.75% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $250.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License #21249246

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have any available units?
7629 E INDIAN BEND Road has a unit available for $4,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have?
Some of 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road currently offering any rent specials?
7629 E INDIAN BEND Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road pet-friendly?
No, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road offer parking?
No, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer parking.
Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have a pool?
Yes, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road has a pool.
Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have accessible units?
No, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7629 E INDIAN BEND Road has units with dishwashers.
