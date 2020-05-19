7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Restoration Hardware meets resort-style, waterfront living in this Stunning McCormick Ranch renovation. There are VIEWS from most rooms, 2 master suites, a well-equipped kitchen with pro-grade appliances & top-notch finishes throughout, like wide plank wood floors, on-trend gold fixtures. Southern exposure warms the pool in cool months, while protected covered patios shield the sun in warm ones. WALK to shopping/dining in Gainey Village & The Mercado, recreation on the trails & nearby Scottsdale Greenbelt. Salt River Fields/MLB Spring Training Facilities, major medical, bus. hubs & Scotts. Airport are all close to home here! Seize this RARE opportunity to experience lake living in the heart of Scottsdale! Lease furnished or unfurnished- rate varies accordingly. This one is a MUST SEE!