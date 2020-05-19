All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO --
Last updated May 29 2020 at 2:25 AM

7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO --

7617 East via Del Reposo · (602) 810-1750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7617 East via Del Reposo, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Restoration Hardware meets resort-style, waterfront living in this Stunning McCormick Ranch renovation. There are VIEWS from most rooms, 2 master suites, a well-equipped kitchen with pro-grade appliances & top-notch finishes throughout, like wide plank wood floors, on-trend gold fixtures. Southern exposure warms the pool in cool months, while protected covered patios shield the sun in warm ones. WALK to shopping/dining in Gainey Village & The Mercado, recreation on the trails & nearby Scottsdale Greenbelt. Salt River Fields/MLB Spring Training Facilities, major medical, bus. hubs & Scotts. Airport are all close to home here! Seize this RARE opportunity to experience lake living in the heart of Scottsdale! Lease furnished or unfurnished- rate varies accordingly. This one is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have any available units?
7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- has a unit available for $7,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have?
Some of 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO --'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- currently offering any rent specials?
7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- pet-friendly?
No, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- offer parking?
Yes, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- does offer parking.
Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have a pool?
Yes, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- has a pool.
Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have accessible units?
No, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7617 E VIA DEL REPOSO --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tides at Old Town
3620 North Miller Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity