Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7608 E NORTHLAND Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

7608 E NORTHLAND Drive

7608 East Northland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7608 East Northland Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Monterey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
55+ community Ready to move-in property in the historic district of Villa Monterey! Close proximity to over 150 restaurants, art galleries, museums, shopping, and more! This beautiful town home features great room w/wood flooring, formal dining, 2 spacious bedrooms w/mirrored sliding doors in closets, 2 full baths w/grab bars, and neutral paint throughout. Perfect size kitchen offers SS appliances, white cabinets, tile back-splash, track lighting, and plantation shutter. The main bedroom has an en-suite bath with dual sinks making it a very private space. Backyard is perfect to relax under the covered patio while enjoying your favorite beverage. Don't forget about the large laundry room including washer, dryer, and built-in cabinets for more storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have any available units?
7608 E NORTHLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have?
Some of 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7608 E NORTHLAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive offer parking?
No, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 E NORTHLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.

