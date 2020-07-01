7608 E NORTHLAND Drive

Amenities

55+ community Ready to move-in property in the historic district of Villa Monterey! Close proximity to over 150 restaurants, art galleries, museums, shopping, and more! This beautiful town home features great room w/wood flooring, formal dining, 2 spacious bedrooms w/mirrored sliding doors in closets, 2 full baths w/grab bars, and neutral paint throughout. Perfect size kitchen offers SS appliances, white cabinets, tile back-splash, track lighting, and plantation shutter. The main bedroom has an en-suite bath with dual sinks making it a very private space. Backyard is perfect to relax under the covered patio while enjoying your favorite beverage. Don't forget about the large laundry room including washer, dryer, and built-in cabinets for more storage!