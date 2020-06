Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath custom Spanish style home located right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Home comes fully equipped with everything you need to feel right at home. Fully stocked top of the line kitchen, great outdoor seating and built in BBQ. Everything you could want right at your fingertips. Golf courses, night life, local events and attractions all super close!