7597 E WINDROSE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace refrigerator

Great opportunity to rent this gorgeous corner lot property in a perfect area. The light & bright interior has formal living & dining rooms, beamed ceilings, 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath, skylights, ample family room with stone accented fireplace, and tile flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen features plenty of cabinets, matching appliances, and mosaic back-splash. Awesome master suite has lovely sitting room and gorgeous bath with double sinks and walk-in closet. Backyard is comprised of covered patio, grassy area, and lots of greenery. Great location with close access to Loop 101, Scottsdale Quarter, and Cactus Park. Come take a look!