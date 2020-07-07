All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

7558 E VISAO Drive

7558 East Visao Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7558 East Visao Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bellasera

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Coralina Model PLUS casita in desirable community of Bellasera. Home backs to open desert allowing for unobstructed mountain views and privacy.Home is updated with granite, travertine and ss appliances! The main home features an open floorplan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Guest casita from the front courtyard has it's own full bedroom, bath and closet. Resort style backyard with heated pool, spa and views of the mountains & surrounding desert. Enjoy this beautiful gated community with full access to clubhouse, gym, pool, tennis and all the amenities. Supermarket and restaurants within walking distance of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7558 E VISAO Drive have any available units?
7558 E VISAO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7558 E VISAO Drive have?
Some of 7558 E VISAO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7558 E VISAO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7558 E VISAO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7558 E VISAO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7558 E VISAO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7558 E VISAO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7558 E VISAO Drive offers parking.
Does 7558 E VISAO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7558 E VISAO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7558 E VISAO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7558 E VISAO Drive has a pool.
Does 7558 E VISAO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7558 E VISAO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7558 E VISAO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7558 E VISAO Drive has units with dishwashers.

