7558 E VISAO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Coralina Model PLUS casita in desirable community of Bellasera. Home backs to open desert allowing for unobstructed mountain views and privacy.Home is updated with granite, travertine and ss appliances! The main home features an open floorplan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Guest casita from the front courtyard has it's own full bedroom, bath and closet. Resort style backyard with heated pool, spa and views of the mountains & surrounding desert. Enjoy this beautiful gated community with full access to clubhouse, gym, pool, tennis and all the amenities. Supermarket and restaurants within walking distance of house.