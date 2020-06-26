7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available SOON!!!! Gorgeous Two-story 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus Downstairs den (could be 4th bedroom) and has a large upstairs loft with balcony. Large kitchen with island and walk-in pantry opens to dining and great room. Master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets and a bay window. Two car garage with plenty of built in cabinets. Decorative stair railing. The gorgeous backyard of this home opens to Natural Area with no homes or streets behind. In a great North Scottsdale area 3 miles to 101, close to golf, dining and shopping.



Contact our leasing department today for more information.



The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)



-$50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)



-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.