All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:05 PM

7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive

7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available SOON!!!! Gorgeous Two-story 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus Downstairs den (could be 4th bedroom) and has a large upstairs loft with balcony. Large kitchen with island and walk-in pantry opens to dining and great room. Master bedroom has his and her walk-in closets and a bay window. Two car garage with plenty of built in cabinets. Decorative stair railing. The gorgeous backyard of this home opens to Natural Area with no homes or streets behind. In a great North Scottsdale area 3 miles to 101, close to golf, dining and shopping.

Contact our leasing department today for more information.

The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have any available units?
7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have?
Some of 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive offers parking.
Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have a pool?
No, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have accessible units?
No, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 East Christmas Cholla Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sky Ancala
11545 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College