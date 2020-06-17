All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7532 E PRINCETON Avenue

7532 East Princeton Avenue · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7532 East Princeton Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
putting green
bbq/grill
Virtual Viewings and Video Tours Available!!This fully furnished remodeled home complete in 2019 is the epitome of Scottsdale living! IDEAL FOR CORPORATE RELOCATION OR ANY RENTAL TYPE. This home has a great open floor-plan with plenty of front & backyard space to grill, play on the putting green, & even enjoy a game of corn hole with friends & family! Brand new white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new wood look tile, new appliances, all new lighting fixtures and canned lights throughout, new water heater, fresh paint, new baseboards. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom including all landscaping to ensure your immediate enjoyment. Come see what makes this home stand out today! LOCATION: 4 minute drive to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale shopping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have any available units?
7532 E PRINCETON Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have?
Some of 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7532 E PRINCETON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue offer parking?
No, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7532 E PRINCETON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
