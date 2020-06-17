7532 E PRINCETON Avenue

Amenities

Virtual Viewings and Video Tours Available!!This fully furnished remodeled home complete in 2019 is the epitome of Scottsdale living! IDEAL FOR CORPORATE RELOCATION OR ANY RENTAL TYPE. This home has a great open floor-plan with plenty of front & backyard space to grill, play on the putting green, & even enjoy a game of corn hole with friends & family! Brand new white shaker cabinets & quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new wood look tile, new appliances, all new lighting fixtures and canned lights throughout, new water heater, fresh paint, new baseboards. This home has been remodeled from top to bottom including all landscaping to ensure your immediate enjoyment. Come see what makes this home stand out today! LOCATION: 4 minute drive to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale shopping