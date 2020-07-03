7526 East Princeton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

FANTASTIC LOCATION....NICEST HOME IN AREA.Remodeled through out. 4 BR, 2 B, POOL! Plank flooring, 6'' baseboards, New interior 6 panel doors and low E dual pane windows. New kitchen: wood shaker cabinets with crown molding, Quartz countertops, subway tile, New appliances and GAS stove. Veined marble Vanities in baths, Custom shower with dual shower heads. ceiling fans, LED recessed lighting and solid 4''wood shutters. Wood burning fireplace. New paint interior and exterior. Stunning landscape lighting with Artificial grass. Walk to Spring Training, Green belt, Aquatic center, gym, golf, Fashion Square, multitude Sports bars and Dining.N/S exposure.Spectacular home remodeled with love! TURN KEY, MOVE IN READY! NOT A FLIP.