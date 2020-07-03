All apartments in Scottsdale
7526 East Princeton Avenue
Last updated June 26 2019 at 4:05 PM

7526 East Princeton Avenue

7526 East Princeton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7526 East Princeton Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
FANTASTIC LOCATION....NICEST HOME IN AREA.Remodeled through out. 4 BR, 2 B, POOL! Plank flooring, 6'' baseboards, New interior 6 panel doors and low E dual pane windows. New kitchen: wood shaker cabinets with crown molding, Quartz countertops, subway tile, New appliances and GAS stove. Veined marble Vanities in baths, Custom shower with dual shower heads. ceiling fans, LED recessed lighting and solid 4''wood shutters. Wood burning fireplace. New paint interior and exterior. Stunning landscape lighting with Artificial grass. Walk to Spring Training, Green belt, Aquatic center, gym, golf, Fashion Square, multitude Sports bars and Dining.N/S exposure.Spectacular home remodeled with love! TURN KEY, MOVE IN READY! NOT A FLIP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have any available units?
7526 East Princeton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have?
Some of 7526 East Princeton Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 East Princeton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7526 East Princeton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 East Princeton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7526 East Princeton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue offer parking?
No, 7526 East Princeton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 East Princeton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7526 East Princeton Avenue has a pool.
Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7526 East Princeton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 East Princeton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7526 East Princeton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
