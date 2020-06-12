7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle

Amenities
Beautiful Club Villa in immaculate condition, very close to the Clubhouse, pools, golf course, tennis, fitness. Lovely open kitchen with granite and gas. 2 large master suites, plus 3rd bedroom with sofa bed. Two-way fireplace inliving areas, plus nicely landscaped backyard, including a fireplace and grill. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of the Boulders including the Golden Door Spa. This is a very comfortable, luxury home in the best location in the Boulders. Inviting patios abound for enjoying the Carefree lifestyle.