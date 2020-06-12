All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle

7526 East Club Villa Circle · (480) 650-4502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7526 East Club Villa Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Club Villa in immaculate condition, very close to the Clubhouse, pools, golf course, tennis, fitness. Lovely open kitchen with granite and gas. 2 large master suites, plus 3rd bedroom with sofa bed. Two-way fireplace inliving areas, plus nicely landscaped backyard, including a fireplace and grill. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities of the Boulders including the Golden Door Spa. This is a very comfortable, luxury home in the best location in the Boulders. Inviting patios abound for enjoying the Carefree lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have any available units?
7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have?
Some of 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle offer parking?
No, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle has a pool.
Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have accessible units?
No, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7526 E CLUB VILLA Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Hayden Park
3015 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity