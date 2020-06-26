7525 E. Diamond St.

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Very Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Great Scottsdale Neighborhood! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near Miller and McKellips in Scottsdale in a well established area. This home is in a great location, close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in. ***No smoking in home***



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3249496)