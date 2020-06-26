All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7525 E. Diamond St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7525 E. Diamond St.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

7525 E. Diamond St.

7525 East Diamond Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7525 East Diamond Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very Nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Great Scottsdale Neighborhood! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom near Miller and McKellips in Scottsdale in a well established area. This home is in a great location, close to freeways, shopping and entertainment. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in. ***No smoking in home***

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3249496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have any available units?
7525 E. Diamond St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7525 E. Diamond St. currently offering any rent specials?
7525 E. Diamond St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 E. Diamond St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7525 E. Diamond St. is pet friendly.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. offer parking?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not offer parking.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have a pool?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not have a pool.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have accessible units?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 E. Diamond St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 E. Diamond St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College