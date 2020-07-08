7523 E De La O Rd

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/921f75b03a ----
Now Available this beautiful and spacious Pinnacle Reserve Beauty! 53 with 3 Car Garage and a beautiful Pool!
Move to the serenity of North Scottsdale, and enjoy the abundant natural green belts that set this area and community apart from all others! This home shines, it\'s soaring ceilings and open staircase provides space and elegance! Travertine tile flooring throughout the main level, and hand-scraped wood flooring up the stairs and the second level, marble countertops, newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that boasts a large center island stainless steel farmhouse sink with gooseneck faucet! Home is spacious with four guest bedrooms, one is downstairs; two guest baths; plus a master suite with a balcony overlooking the back. Separate tub and shower and dual sinks, commode room plus large walk-in closet provide everything you could desire for the perfect master ensuite. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4i7NeUjatQ
Recently upgraded; the pool is in the process of remodel - pebbletech and will be completed Mid April!
STATUS: Vacant Please note, pool remodel will be completed mid April
PLEASE READ THIS:
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
Owner to approve any pet
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to an application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION:
FLOORING:
GARAGE/PARKING:
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT:1997
YARD: pool
Additional Amenities: 3 car garage
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: debi@leaseaz.com
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696
1 Years