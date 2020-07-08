7523 E De La O Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/921f75b03a ----



Now Available this beautiful and spacious Pinnacle Reserve Beauty! 53 with 3 Car Garage and a beautiful Pool!

Move to the serenity of North Scottsdale, and enjoy the abundant natural green belts that set this area and community apart from all others! This home shines, it\'s soaring ceilings and open staircase provides space and elegance! Travertine tile flooring throughout the main level, and hand-scraped wood flooring up the stairs and the second level, marble countertops, newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that boasts a large center island stainless steel farmhouse sink with gooseneck faucet! Home is spacious with four guest bedrooms, one is downstairs; two guest baths; plus a master suite with a balcony overlooking the back. Separate tub and shower and dual sinks, commode room plus large walk-in closet provide everything you could desire for the perfect master ensuite. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4i7NeUjatQ

Recently upgraded; the pool is in the process of remodel - pebbletech and will be completed Mid April!



STATUS: Vacant Please note, pool remodel will be completed mid April



PLEASE READ THIS:



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

Owner to approve any pet



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Register for a Self-Guided Tour



Receive txt or email confirmation



On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:



GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action



Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to an application



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION:



FLOORING:



GARAGE/PARKING:



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities



YEAR BUILT:1997



YARD: pool



Additional Amenities: 3 car garage



Application, Lease Terms, and Fees



MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable



HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None



HOA Instructions



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: debi@leaseaz.com



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



1 Years