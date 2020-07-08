All apartments in Scottsdale
7523 E De La O Rd

7523 East De La O Road · No Longer Available
Location

7523 East De La O Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/921f75b03a ----

Now Available this beautiful and spacious Pinnacle Reserve Beauty! 53 with 3 Car Garage and a beautiful Pool!
Move to the serenity of North Scottsdale, and enjoy the abundant natural green belts that set this area and community apart from all others! This home shines, it\'s soaring ceilings and open staircase provides space and elegance! Travertine tile flooring throughout the main level, and hand-scraped wood flooring up the stairs and the second level, marble countertops, newer, upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen that boasts a large center island stainless steel farmhouse sink with gooseneck faucet! Home is spacious with four guest bedrooms, one is downstairs; two guest baths; plus a master suite with a balcony overlooking the back. Separate tub and shower and dual sinks, commode room plus large walk-in closet provide everything you could desire for the perfect master ensuite. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4i7NeUjatQ
Recently upgraded; the pool is in the process of remodel - pebbletech and will be completed Mid April!

STATUS: Vacant Please note, pool remodel will be completed mid April

PLEASE READ THIS:

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
Owner to approve any pet

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Register for a Self-Guided Tour

Receive txt or email confirmation

On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve a key from the electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to an application

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION:

FLOORING:

GARAGE/PARKING:

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT:1997

YARD: pool

Additional Amenities: 3 car garage

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: debi@leaseaz.com

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

1 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 E De La O Rd have any available units?
7523 E De La O Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 E De La O Rd have?
Some of 7523 E De La O Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 E De La O Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7523 E De La O Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 E De La O Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7523 E De La O Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7523 E De La O Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7523 E De La O Rd offers parking.
Does 7523 E De La O Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 E De La O Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 E De La O Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7523 E De La O Rd has a pool.
Does 7523 E De La O Rd have accessible units?
No, 7523 E De La O Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 E De La O Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7523 E De La O Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

