7521 E MARIPOSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool hot tub

Close to Old Town Scottsdale! You will love this quiet & conveniet home tucked inside 55+ community. Remodeled 2 master bedroom/2 bath home - newer white kitchen cabinetry w/soft-close drawers, trash/recycle cabinet, slab granite, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, chandelier & nice lighting.No carpet! Pamper yourself in relaxing & convenient walk-in tub in master bath! More relaxation in backyard spa! Lovely heated community pool and spa also for year-round fun! Extended patio, w/spacious area of brick pavers for easy entertaining! Energy efficient newer 14 seer Trane HVAC! Close to Chaparral Lake/park/dog park, restaurants, entertainment, Fashion Sq, 101 freeway. Lots of storage & closet space! Monthly gardening included! Life is good at Villa Monterey