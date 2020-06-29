All apartments in Scottsdale
Location

7521 East Mariposa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Villa Monterey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
hot tub
Close to Old Town Scottsdale! You will love this quiet & conveniet home tucked inside 55+ community. Remodeled 2 master bedroom/2 bath home - newer white kitchen cabinetry w/soft-close drawers, trash/recycle cabinet, slab granite, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, chandelier & nice lighting.No carpet! Pamper yourself in relaxing & convenient walk-in tub in master bath! More relaxation in backyard spa! Lovely heated community pool and spa also for year-round fun! Extended patio, w/spacious area of brick pavers for easy entertaining! Energy efficient newer 14 seer Trane HVAC! Close to Chaparral Lake/park/dog park, restaurants, entertainment, Fashion Sq, 101 freeway. Lots of storage & closet space! Monthly gardening included! Life is good at Villa Monterey

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have any available units?
7521 E MARIPOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have?
Some of 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7521 E MARIPOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive offer parking?
No, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7521 E MARIPOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

