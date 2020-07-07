7514 E BEATRICE Street

Amenities

COVID-19 MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by May 15th and receive 2 weeks free! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on quiet Cul-de-sac in South Scottsdale not far from old town scottsdale. Walk into this spacious living room with large windows and into gourmet kitchen area with over sized kitchen island, granite countertops, cherry oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has its own full bathroom and the backyard is huge! Covered parking for one car and ample space in driveway for additional vehicles.