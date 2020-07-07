All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

7514 E BEATRICE Street

7514 East Beatrice Street · No Longer Available
Location

7514 East Beatrice Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
COVID-19 MOVE IN SPECIAL: Move in by May 15th and receive 2 weeks free! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on quiet Cul-de-sac in South Scottsdale not far from old town scottsdale. Walk into this spacious living room with large windows and into gourmet kitchen area with over sized kitchen island, granite countertops, cherry oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has its own full bathroom and the backyard is huge! Covered parking for one car and ample space in driveway for additional vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have any available units?
7514 E BEATRICE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have?
Some of 7514 E BEATRICE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 E BEATRICE Street currently offering any rent specials?
7514 E BEATRICE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 E BEATRICE Street pet-friendly?
No, 7514 E BEATRICE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street offer parking?
Yes, 7514 E BEATRICE Street offers parking.
Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 E BEATRICE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have a pool?
No, 7514 E BEATRICE Street does not have a pool.
Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have accessible units?
No, 7514 E BEATRICE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 E BEATRICE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 E BEATRICE Street has units with dishwashers.

