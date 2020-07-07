All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated December 20 2019 at 2:54 AM

7508 East McKellips Road

7508 East Mckellips Road · No Longer Available
Location

7508 East Mckellips Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming and cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath Scottsdale home! This home features tiled flooring, plenty of rooms, a fenced front yard with carport opening and a huge tree for shade on those hot summer days. Located in a well established neighborhood close to eateries and shopping. This one is a unique find so don't miss out!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7508 East McKellips Road have any available units?
7508 East McKellips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 7508 East McKellips Road currently offering any rent specials?
7508 East McKellips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7508 East McKellips Road pet-friendly?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road offer parking?
Yes, 7508 East McKellips Road offers parking.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road have a pool?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road does not have a pool.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road have accessible units?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7508 East McKellips Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7508 East McKellips Road does not have units with air conditioning.

