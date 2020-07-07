7508 East McKellips Road

Amenities

Charming and cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath Scottsdale home! This home features tiled flooring, plenty of rooms, a fenced front yard with carport opening and a huge tree for shade on those hot summer days. Located in a well established neighborhood close to eateries and shopping. This one is a unique find so don't miss out!



Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Real Property Management Pinnacle - Phoenix



