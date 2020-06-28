7508 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

This stunning 4 bed/3 bath home situated in a lovely cul-de-sac is now for rent! Featuring three car garage, RV gate, and grassy landscaping with lots of mature/shady trees. Inside you'll find tons of natural light, fireplace in the family room, and vaulted ceilings. Chef's kitchen is outfitted with matching appliances, pantry, granite counters, cabinetry space, and center island for prep & breakfast bar. Roomy master retreat offers gorgeous bath with double sinks, tiled shower w/mosaic flooring, walk-in closet, and private backyard exit. Incredible backyard has lush green grass &citrus trees. Fantastic location with the award winning Sonoran Sky Elementary School nearly, JCC, Cactus Park, Loop 101 access, The Scottsdale Airpark, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.