Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:02 AM

7501 E MORELAND Street

7501 East Moreland Street · (602) 699-4676
Location

7501 East Moreland Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Located in the heart of south Scottsdale this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fully independent 1 bedroom 1 bath guest quarters is conveniently located minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, ASU, SCC, and the 101 freeway. It has been remodeled inside and out and features new landscaping, paint, AC unit, newer bathroom, ceramic tile floors, and full stainless steel appliances. It also has a huge backyard with brick fireplace and RV gate that is perfect for BBQ's and relaxing. The separate guest quarters has its own living room, bathroom, and full kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Just a great house in a great neighborhood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 E MORELAND Street have any available units?
7501 E MORELAND Street has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 E MORELAND Street have?
Some of 7501 E MORELAND Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 E MORELAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
7501 E MORELAND Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 E MORELAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 7501 E MORELAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7501 E MORELAND Street offer parking?
No, 7501 E MORELAND Street does not offer parking.
Does 7501 E MORELAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 E MORELAND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 E MORELAND Street have a pool?
No, 7501 E MORELAND Street does not have a pool.
Does 7501 E MORELAND Street have accessible units?
No, 7501 E MORELAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 E MORELAND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7501 E MORELAND Street has units with dishwashers.
