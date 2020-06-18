7501 E MORELAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Located in the heart of south Scottsdale this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a fully independent 1 bedroom 1 bath guest quarters is conveniently located minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, ASU, SCC, and the 101 freeway. It has been remodeled inside and out and features new landscaping, paint, AC unit, newer bathroom, ceramic tile floors, and full stainless steel appliances. It also has a huge backyard with brick fireplace and RV gate that is perfect for BBQ's and relaxing. The separate guest quarters has its own living room, bathroom, and full kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. Just a great house in a great neighborhood