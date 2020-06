7489 E SOARING EAGLE Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

OUTSTANDING HOME IN WINFIELD! PRIVATE & QUIET INTERIOR LOT WITH PARTIAL MOUNTAIN VIEWS. UPGRADES INCLUDE CORIAN COUNTERS, RAISED PANEL MAPLE CABINETS, BUILT-IN APPLIANCES, RAISED VANITIES IN BATHROOMS, UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES AND FANS, EXTENSIVE USE OF ITALIAN TILE, GAS FIREPLACE AND MORE! ELEGANT FOYER WITH HIGH CEILINGS IS VERY INVITING. BACKYARD HAS MATURE LANDSCAPING AND REVERSE SALTILLO TILE PATIO AREA. BEDROOM #2 IS LARGE ENOUGH TO BE CONSIDERED 2ND MASTER. AVAILABLE FOR ALL OF 2020