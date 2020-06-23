All apartments in Scottsdale
7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive

Location

7458 East Sierra Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Originally the model home for this community. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances. All new carpets, paint, flooring, expansive kitchen area, powder room & master bath. Open living room with high ceilings, stone fireplace and wet bar. Abundant natural light through the large glass doors and expansive windows opening to the backyard, refreshing private pool and mature landscaping. All main living on the ground level while the lower level features an additional bedroom, large game room for entertaining with a fireplace and separate bath, all which opens to a 10 foot stone waterfall and private patio. Truly one of a kind and a must see! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have any available units?
7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
