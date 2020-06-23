7458 E SIERRA VISTA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool

Originally the model home for this community. Gourmet kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and high end stainless steel appliances. All new carpets, paint, flooring, expansive kitchen area, powder room & master bath. Open living room with high ceilings, stone fireplace and wet bar. Abundant natural light through the large glass doors and expansive windows opening to the backyard, refreshing private pool and mature landscaping. All main living on the ground level while the lower level features an additional bedroom, large game room for entertaining with a fireplace and separate bath, all which opens to a 10 foot stone waterfall and private patio. Truly one of a kind and a must see! Don't miss out!