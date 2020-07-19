7447 E HIGH POINT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

From the moment you enter this former model built by award winning Geoffrey H. Edmunds in the world famous Boulders community, you are met with abundant natural light, beautiful contemporary furnishings and dramatic mountain views offering tranquility & excellent privacy. Bordering preserved open space, the resort style, south facing backyard captures the essence of Arizona outdoor living with lush landscaping, heated pool, spa, water feature, built in BBQ, dining area and several lounging areas. This sought after floor plan features soaring ceilings, flagstone floor, 2 bedrooms plus a den with queen sleeper sofa and 2 full baths. The spacious kitchen opens to the charming family room with cozy fireplace. Simply a gorgeous home.