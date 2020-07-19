All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7447 E HIGH POINT Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

7447 E HIGH POINT Drive

7447 East High Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7447 East High Point Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
From the moment you enter this former model built by award winning Geoffrey H. Edmunds in the world famous Boulders community, you are met with abundant natural light, beautiful contemporary furnishings and dramatic mountain views offering tranquility & excellent privacy. Bordering preserved open space, the resort style, south facing backyard captures the essence of Arizona outdoor living with lush landscaping, heated pool, spa, water feature, built in BBQ, dining area and several lounging areas. This sought after floor plan features soaring ceilings, flagstone floor, 2 bedrooms plus a den with queen sleeper sofa and 2 full baths. The spacious kitchen opens to the charming family room with cozy fireplace. Simply a gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have any available units?
7447 E HIGH POINT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have?
Some of 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7447 E HIGH POINT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive offers parking.
Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive has a pool.
Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7447 E HIGH POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College