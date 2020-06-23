All apartments in Scottsdale
7435 East Palm Lane
7435 East Palm Lane

7435 East Palm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7435 East Palm Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Scottsdale Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A mid-century gem in the heart of S. Scottsdale near Old Town. Fully remodeled and perfect for entertaining, this home features hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with quarried quartz countertops, an expansive island, and built-in wine refrigerator. White & grey shaker soft-close cabinets and professional grade stainless steel appliances with gas stove are complimented by a natural stone backsplash. The backyard is ideal for entertaining and opens from the kitchen or family room. Huge covered patio with Mediterranean landscaping. New electrical service and fully rewired home. Master bath featuring custom glass shower with two separate water controls and a rainfall shower-head. Ceiling fans with remote controls in all bedrooms.Professional laundry room with full-size stackable washer/dryer

Natural quarried stone floor to ceiling fireplace in family room. New hot water heater. New double pane low e-insulated windows, North/South exposure with loads of indirect light to accent all the natural stone and wood finishes of this beautiful home. This house will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 East Palm Lane have any available units?
7435 East Palm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7435 East Palm Lane have?
Some of 7435 East Palm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 East Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7435 East Palm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 East Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7435 East Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7435 East Palm Lane offer parking?
No, 7435 East Palm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7435 East Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7435 East Palm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 East Palm Lane have a pool?
No, 7435 East Palm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7435 East Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 7435 East Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 East Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7435 East Palm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
