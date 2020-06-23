7435 East Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A mid-century gem in the heart of S. Scottsdale near Old Town. Fully remodeled and perfect for entertaining, this home features hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen with quarried quartz countertops, an expansive island, and built-in wine refrigerator. White & grey shaker soft-close cabinets and professional grade stainless steel appliances with gas stove are complimented by a natural stone backsplash. The backyard is ideal for entertaining and opens from the kitchen or family room. Huge covered patio with Mediterranean landscaping. New electrical service and fully rewired home. Master bath featuring custom glass shower with two separate water controls and a rainfall shower-head. Ceiling fans with remote controls in all bedrooms.Professional laundry room with full-size stackable washer/dryer



Natural quarried stone floor to ceiling fireplace in family room. New hot water heater. New double pane low e-insulated windows, North/South exposure with loads of indirect light to accent all the natural stone and wood finishes of this beautiful home. This house will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.