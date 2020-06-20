All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:49 AM

7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --

7425 North via Camello Del Norte · (602) 339-5944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7425 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 169 · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, All one level. No one above-Corner unit on a quiet cul-de-sac. 2 private patios. Detached 2 car garage.Subdivision Borders Beautiful McCormick Ranch golf course. Community offers 2 pools, Gas Barbecues, Clubhouse w/ pool table, exercise equipment.Biking/Walking paths throughout the area. Walking distance to restaurants across the street. 1st & Last Months rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to lease start date during Hi-Season. Low-Season Rate of $2400/Month Does not include utilities. Tenant to pay $25 Camello Vista HOA Tenant registration fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have any available units?
7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have?
Some of 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- currently offering any rent specials?
7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- pet-friendly?
No, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- offer parking?
Yes, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- does offer parking.
Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have a pool?
Yes, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- has a pool.
Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have accessible units?
No, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte -- has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7425 N Via Camello Del Norte --?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity