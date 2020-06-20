7425 N Via Camello Del Norte

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, All one level. No one above-Corner unit on a quiet cul-de-sac. 2 private patios. Detached 2 car garage.Subdivision Borders Beautiful McCormick Ranch golf course. Community offers 2 pools, Gas Barbecues, Clubhouse w/ pool table, exercise equipment.Biking/Walking paths throughout the area. Walking distance to restaurants across the street. 1st & Last Months rent + all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to lease start date during Hi-Season. Low-Season Rate of $2400/Month Does not include utilities. Tenant to pay $25 Camello Vista HOA Tenant registration fee.