Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:57 AM

7417 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE --

7417 North via Camello Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

7417 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Modern comforts await in this contemporary stunner. Newly remodeled and located just steps from everything, this fully furnished, professionally designed by Triform Design, this Scottsdale rental is the perfect location for your family. Clean lines and an open floor plan create a light-filled, welcoming space. Enjoy the abundant living area, and chef's kitchen for entertaining family and friends alike. And when you want to get out, you'll be in the center of it all, within walking distance of numerous eateries and shopping. You can even walk for a morning paper and Starbucks for coffee! Plus, the kids will be in one of the best school districts in the state.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

