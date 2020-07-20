7417 N VIA CAMELLO DEL NORTE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Modern comforts await in this contemporary stunner. Newly remodeled and located just steps from everything, this fully furnished, professionally designed by Triform Design, this Scottsdale rental is the perfect location for your family. Clean lines and an open floor plan create a light-filled, welcoming space. Enjoy the abundant living area, and chef's kitchen for entertaining family and friends alike. And when you want to get out, you'll be in the center of it all, within walking distance of numerous eateries and shopping. You can even walk for a morning paper and Starbucks for coffee! Plus, the kids will be in one of the best school districts in the state.