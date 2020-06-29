7405 N Via Camello Del Norte

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Furnished ''Casita'' unit no one above you, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and next to the pool, spacious unit, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room. Large back patio to relax and enjoy and also a front patio area, 2 car garage parking. Subdivision is located in McCormick Ranch, walking distance to restaurants across the street. Close to many area attractions, several restaurants, shopping and golf. 1st and last month's rent and all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to lease start date during high season. Low-season rate does not include utilities.