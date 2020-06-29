All apartments in Scottsdale
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7405 N Via Camello Del Norte --
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

7405 N Via Camello Del Norte --

7405 North via Camello Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

7405 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Furnished ''Casita'' unit no one above you, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and next to the pool, spacious unit, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room. Large back patio to relax and enjoy and also a front patio area, 2 car garage parking. Subdivision is located in McCormick Ranch, walking distance to restaurants across the street. Close to many area attractions, several restaurants, shopping and golf. 1st and last month's rent and all deposits and fees required 30 days prior to lease start date during high season. Low-season rate does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have any available units?
7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have?
Some of 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte --'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- currently offering any rent specials?
7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- pet-friendly?
No, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- offer parking?
Yes, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- offers parking.
Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have a pool?
Yes, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- has a pool.
Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have accessible units?
No, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 N Via Camello Del Norte -- has units with dishwashers.
