7395 E BRISA Drive

Seasonal Furnished Rental in guard gated Bellasera. Available now call for low summer rates ! South facing back yard that is private with views of Lone Mtn.a Home SLEEPS 6 & has 2 Bedrooms-2.5 Baths-PLUS Office w/Queen Murphy Bed! Wood floors in Kitchen, Family Room & hallways. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, & gas cooktop that opens to family room with gas fireplace. Oversized master bedroom has separate entrance to backyard. Great outdoor living with flagstone patio, built-in bbq w/bench seating, Amenities include Clubhouse, Pool,Fitness, Tennis & Social Activities.