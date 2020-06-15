All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
7395 E BRISA Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:53 PM

7395 E BRISA Drive

7395 East Brisa Drive · (602) 942-4200
Location

7395 East Brisa Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Bellasera

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2485 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Seasonal Furnished Rental in guard gated Bellasera. Available now call for low summer rates ! South facing back yard that is private with views of Lone Mtn.a Home SLEEPS 6 & has 2 Bedrooms-2.5 Baths-PLUS Office w/Queen Murphy Bed! Wood floors in Kitchen, Family Room & hallways. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen, & gas cooktop that opens to family room with gas fireplace. Oversized master bedroom has separate entrance to backyard. Great outdoor living with flagstone patio, built-in bbq w/bench seating, Amenities include Clubhouse, Pool,Fitness, Tennis & Social Activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7395 E BRISA Drive have any available units?
7395 E BRISA Drive has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7395 E BRISA Drive have?
Some of 7395 E BRISA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7395 E BRISA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7395 E BRISA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7395 E BRISA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7395 E BRISA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7395 E BRISA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7395 E BRISA Drive does offer parking.
Does 7395 E BRISA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7395 E BRISA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7395 E BRISA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7395 E BRISA Drive has a pool.
Does 7395 E BRISA Drive have accessible units?
No, 7395 E BRISA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7395 E BRISA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7395 E BRISA Drive has units with dishwashers.
