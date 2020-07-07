7380 E MARK Lane

Amenities

Very comfortable large luxury custom home, fully furnished with kitchen items, linens & TVs. Move-in ready! Classic Arizona natural desert setting, premium N Scottsdale area. Enter thru gorgeous Canterra doors at foyer with floor medallion + chandelier. Travertine+wood+ carpet flooring, nice big kitchen-granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, wetbar-great entertaining setup! Big covered patio w/pool, BBQ, scenic views. Huge master bedroom. 2nd master bedroom full ensuite, jack/jill bathroom in bedrooms 3&4. Tenant pays utilities. 2 month minimum, max is flexible. Rent@ $4500/mo after summer months, higher in winter, all negotiable. Want July occupancy, not future dates.. Owner/agent. Applicant to provide internet credit report w/FICO score. Residential use only, no events This is has previously operated as an Airbnb vacation rental, with top end reviews, and owner rated as a SuperHost, guests have loved being here.