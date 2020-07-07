All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7380 E MARK Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7380 E MARK Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

7380 E MARK Lane

7380 East Mark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7380 East Mark Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85266

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Very comfortable large luxury custom home, fully furnished with kitchen items, linens & TVs. Move-in ready! Classic Arizona natural desert setting, premium N Scottsdale area. Enter thru gorgeous Canterra doors at foyer with floor medallion + chandelier. Travertine+wood+ carpet flooring, nice big kitchen-granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, wetbar-great entertaining setup! Big covered patio w/pool, BBQ, scenic views. Huge master bedroom. 2nd master bedroom full ensuite, jack/jill bathroom in bedrooms 3&4. Tenant pays utilities. 2 month minimum, max is flexible. Rent@ $4500/mo after summer months, higher in winter, all negotiable. Want July occupancy, not future dates.. Owner/agent. Applicant to provide internet credit report w/FICO score. Residential use only, no events This is has previously operated as an Airbnb vacation rental, with top end reviews, and owner rated as a SuperHost, guests have loved being here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 E MARK Lane have any available units?
7380 E MARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7380 E MARK Lane have?
Some of 7380 E MARK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 E MARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7380 E MARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 E MARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7380 E MARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7380 E MARK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7380 E MARK Lane offers parking.
Does 7380 E MARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7380 E MARK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 E MARK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7380 E MARK Lane has a pool.
Does 7380 E MARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 7380 E MARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 E MARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7380 E MARK Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College