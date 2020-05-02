7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Be the first to enjoy a brand new unit in The Pinnacle at Silverstone a gated community in North Scottsdale. Located near lavish shopping centers, picturesque golf courses and Loop 101 freeway, it provides quick access to the rest of the Valley. This is a 3B/2.5 bath + Den, complete with a roof top deck with 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, city lights and Carefree. The first level is a grand, great room with European kitchen with huge island, 5 burner gas cooktop and GE Profile SS appliances next to the private patio. The second level has the master with mountain and city light views to the South. Two additional bedrooms, secondary bath and a den/bonus room. The third level is your incredible 25X19 roof top deck for the ultimate in high style entertaining! Relax, exercise and socialize at the refreshing pool. Spa and exercise center complete with picnic/bbq ramada. This unit has the latest in Energy Star certification including 14 seer A/C, LED lighting and "watersense" plumbing.