7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive

7361 E Casitas Del Rio Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7361 E Casitas Del Rio Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Property Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Be the first to enjoy a brand new unit in The Pinnacle at Silverstone a gated community in North Scottsdale. Located near lavish shopping centers, picturesque golf courses and Loop 101 freeway, it provides quick access to the rest of the Valley. This is a 3B/2.5 bath + Den, complete with a roof top deck with 360-degree views of the McDowell Mountains, city lights and Carefree. The first level is a grand, great room with European kitchen with huge island, 5 burner gas cooktop and GE Profile SS appliances next to the private patio. The second level has the master with mountain and city light views to the South. Two additional bedrooms, secondary bath and a den/bonus room. The third level is your incredible 25X19 roof top deck for the ultimate in high style entertaining! Relax, exercise and socialize at the refreshing pool. Spa and exercise center complete with picnic/bbq ramada. This unit has the latest in Energy Star certification including 14 seer A/C, LED lighting and "watersense" plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have any available units?
7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have?
Some of 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive offers parking.
Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has a pool.
Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have accessible units?
No, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7361 E CASITAS DEL RIO Drive has units with dishwashers.
