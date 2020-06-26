All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7360 E WING SHADOW Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7360 E WING SHADOW Road
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

7360 E WING SHADOW Road

7360 East Wing Shadow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7360 East Wing Shadow Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable single story split floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and 3 car garage in sought-after Grayhawk subdivision. Family room is open to the kitchen which features granite counter tops, electric cooktop, breakfast bar, eat-in area and pantry. Large formal dining/living room and private master suite with separate exit to covered patio. Corner lot sides to common area, north/south orientation. One of the largest lots in Grayhawk at 12,715sf. Walk to Grayhawk Elementary, plus nearby restaurants and shopiing. Minutes to Grayhawk Golf Club, Loop 101 and in close proximity to Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter and Desert Ridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have any available units?
7360 E WING SHADOW Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have?
Some of 7360 E WING SHADOW Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 E WING SHADOW Road currently offering any rent specials?
7360 E WING SHADOW Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 E WING SHADOW Road pet-friendly?
No, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road offer parking?
Yes, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road offers parking.
Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have a pool?
No, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road does not have a pool.
Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have accessible units?
No, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 E WING SHADOW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 E WING SHADOW Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College