7350 N Pima Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Wonderful Furnished Condo with 2 Split Master Suites. Only available July through September as it is booked after that. 1st Floor Condo with south patio. Nicely furnished and Updated Kitchen and Baths! Rent includes Utilities and Internet.King bed in 1st Master and 2 full beds in 2nd master suite. No Pets and Non Smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7350 N PIMA Road have any available units?
7350 N PIMA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7350 N PIMA Road have?
Some of 7350 N PIMA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7350 N PIMA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7350 N PIMA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.