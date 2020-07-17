7330 N PIMA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

The Pima Condominiums offer a private, peaceful location in the heart of Scottsdale. A coveted first floor, interior large one bedroom is now available. Beautiful tile flooring just completed in the full sized kitchen with breakfast bar, living area and oversized bedroom. Both the master bedroom and living room have sliding glass doors leading to an extended, north facing, covered patio. Residents have access to the adjacent hotel pool and hot tub! Across from AZ Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies spring training field, movie theater, shopping and great restaurants, all within walking distance. Easy access to the 101 freeway.