Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

7330 N PIMA Road

7330 North Pima Road · No Longer Available
Location

7330 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
media room
The Pima Condominiums offer a private, peaceful location in the heart of Scottsdale. A coveted first floor, interior large one bedroom is now available. Beautiful tile flooring just completed in the full sized kitchen with breakfast bar, living area and oversized bedroom. Both the master bedroom and living room have sliding glass doors leading to an extended, north facing, covered patio. Residents have access to the adjacent hotel pool and hot tub! Across from AZ Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies spring training field, movie theater, shopping and great restaurants, all within walking distance. Easy access to the 101 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 N PIMA Road have any available units?
7330 N PIMA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7330 N PIMA Road have?
Some of 7330 N PIMA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 N PIMA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7330 N PIMA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 N PIMA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7330 N PIMA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7330 N PIMA Road offer parking?
No, 7330 N PIMA Road does not offer parking.
Does 7330 N PIMA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7330 N PIMA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 N PIMA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7330 N PIMA Road has a pool.
Does 7330 N PIMA Road have accessible units?
No, 7330 N PIMA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 N PIMA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 N PIMA Road has units with dishwashers.
