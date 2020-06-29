All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

7324 E EDGEMONT Avenue

7324 East Edgemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7324 East Edgemont Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Charming, updated, and fully furnished South Scottsdale home. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This home is next door to a large shopping center. Albertsons Grocery, Einstein Bros, Youfit Health Club, Chipotle, & Smashburger, are all a 30-second walk. D'Lite, Bei Sushi, Eldorado Park, & a couple golf courses are a 10 minute walk. SF Giants Stadium & Old Town Scottsdale bars are within ride or a $5 Uber/Lyft. The home has an onsite pool (heated), bbq, washer & dryer, & plenty of room for entertaining inside & out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

