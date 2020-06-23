7323 E OVERLOOK Drive

Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted, Brand NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, including NEW Maytag Washer & Dryer & Refrig that is included-Great location to parks, schools,greenbelt. Single level Master split floor plan is everyone's favorite. Large Kitchen that features a Breakfast area & Island. Great for entertaining in your formal dining room & formal living room. Covered Patio, All tile, no carpet. NEW A/C with TRANE thermostat to keep you cool in during the hot AZ summers. Interior NO power lines lot located in the prestigious N. Scottsdale community of Grayhawk. GOLF course & LIFETIME Fitness close by.....Make this your Home Sweet Home~