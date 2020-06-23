All apartments in Scottsdale
7323 E OVERLOOK Drive
7323 E OVERLOOK Drive

7323 East Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7323 East Overlook Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
MOVE-IN READY! Freshly Painted, Brand NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, including NEW Maytag Washer & Dryer & Refrig that is included-Great location to parks, schools,greenbelt. Single level Master split floor plan is everyone's favorite. Large Kitchen that features a Breakfast area & Island. Great for entertaining in your formal dining room & formal living room. Covered Patio, All tile, no carpet. NEW A/C with TRANE thermostat to keep you cool in during the hot AZ summers. Interior NO power lines lot located in the prestigious N. Scottsdale community of Grayhawk. GOLF course & LIFETIME Fitness close by.....Make this your Home Sweet Home~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have any available units?
7323 E OVERLOOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have?
Some of 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7323 E OVERLOOK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive does offer parking.
Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have a pool?
No, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7323 E OVERLOOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
