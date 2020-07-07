All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:42 AM

7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way

7308 East Whistling Wind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7308 East Whistling Wind Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
6 - 8 month lease starting May 1st.... 4 spacious bedrooms (top of the line beds in every room) Private office Full gym -elliptical, spin bike, trx, dumbbells, bands and workout videos Game room with pool table, ping pong and shuffle board Tvs in every bedroom including the workout room Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings Spacious kitchen for entertaining with quartz counters, champagne gold touches and sparkling stainless steel appliances Upgraded flooring throughout the entire house Resort style backyard~ pool, hot tub, built in BBQ with seating for 8, outdoor couch/chairs/loungers, firepit, rafts, drink floaties & outdoor games

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have any available units?
7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have?
Some of 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way currently offering any rent specials?
7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way pet-friendly?
No, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way offer parking?
Yes, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way offers parking.
Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have a pool?
Yes, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way has a pool.
Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have accessible units?
No, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 E WHISTLING WIND Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College