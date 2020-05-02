All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle

7295 East Sunset Sky Circle · (602) 616-6787
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7295 East Sunset Sky Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Winfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Home is currently leased October through April...Come discover the ''Carefree side of Scottsdale'' in this guard gated community of Winfield. This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with an attached 2 car garage. The open floor plan offers a great room as well as formal dining, living room and den/reading space. This is a true resort style community featuring a large community center complete with an exercise facility, on site trainer and classes, spa, cafe and meeting rooms. The lap pool is heated and has a beach entry. And for those who love tennis, 8 courts, 2 of which are clay. I that isn't enough, what about the private 75 acre mountain to explore and admire? It's vacation every day at Winfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have any available units?
7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have?
Some of 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle does offer parking.
Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle has a pool.
Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have accessible units?
No, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7295 E SUNSET SKY Circle has units with dishwashers.
