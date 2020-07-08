All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7272 E DESERT VISTA Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 6:18 AM

7272 E DESERT VISTA Road

7272 East Desert Vista Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7272 East Desert Vista Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
*Watch the video tour*Immaculate Rental! Available 12/2019. Welcome to True Arizona Living! This beautiful 2 bed/ plus full office will lease fast! Queen size bed in Master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Futon in living room. Welcoming entrance with wood flooring everywhere but Master and Bed 2. Enjoy cool Arizona nights with a cozy fireplace, perfectly placed in the great room! Split floor plan offers a generous master suite with large walk-in closet! Eat in Kitchen flows naturally in to the living room with bay windows in the breakfast niche. Bright and Open, the back yard offers a PRIVATE patio with BBQ grill and raised planter with desert landscape. Paradise Valley Schools, minutes to City North, Kierland, The Quarters, Cave Creek, and Carefree! Dining that would keep the most discerning foodie satisfied, AAA+ Location for shopping and entertaining.

Video Walk through- https://youtu.be/I79aOIJjQXs

Property is available December 4, 2019. Possibly sooner call LA with any questions.

Monthly lease rates as follows: April-December $2,500. ($400 cap for utilities included), January March $3,900. ($400 cap for utilities). 12 month lease $2,800/month (furnished) or $2,200/month (unfurnished). 12 month furnished lease to include $400 utility cap and unfurnished no utility cap offered (tenant pays all utilities).
***Utility Cap Includes power, basic cable, internet, gas, and water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have any available units?
7272 E DESERT VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have?
Some of 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7272 E DESERT VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have a pool?
No, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road does not have a pool.
Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7272 E DESERT VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Tomscot
3015 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College