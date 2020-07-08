7272 E DESERT VISTA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

*Watch the video tour*Immaculate Rental! Available 12/2019. Welcome to True Arizona Living! This beautiful 2 bed/ plus full office will lease fast! Queen size bed in Master and Queen in 2nd bedroom. Futon in living room. Welcoming entrance with wood flooring everywhere but Master and Bed 2. Enjoy cool Arizona nights with a cozy fireplace, perfectly placed in the great room! Split floor plan offers a generous master suite with large walk-in closet! Eat in Kitchen flows naturally in to the living room with bay windows in the breakfast niche. Bright and Open, the back yard offers a PRIVATE patio with BBQ grill and raised planter with desert landscape. Paradise Valley Schools, minutes to City North, Kierland, The Quarters, Cave Creek, and Carefree! Dining that would keep the most discerning foodie satisfied, AAA+ Location for shopping and entertaining.



Video Walk through- https://youtu.be/I79aOIJjQXs



Property is available December 4, 2019. Possibly sooner call LA with any questions.



Monthly lease rates as follows: April-December $2,500. ($400 cap for utilities included), January March $3,900. ($400 cap for utilities). 12 month lease $2,800/month (furnished) or $2,200/month (unfurnished). 12 month furnished lease to include $400 utility cap and unfurnished no utility cap offered (tenant pays all utilities).

***Utility Cap Includes power, basic cable, internet, gas, and water