7254 E SONORAN Trail

LEASE PURCHASE OPTION AVAILABLE ALSO, Why rent? The home was finished 12/30/19 Located in the guard-gated community of Whisper Rock, this stunning residence is thoughtful. An open concept plan, this home features the latest finishes, all on one level. Fabulous entertainer's kitchen with furniture grade cabinetry, pantry with wine refrigerator. 4 guest bedrooms in the main house, each with ensuite and walk-in closets. Master suite has his & her walk-in closets and luxurious bath. Custom office with floor to ceiling woodwork. Prewired for 4 fully automated lighting and AV control. Smart pool with unique lighting features. Retracting glass doors bring the outdoors in, showcasing the grand pool area & surrounding scenic desert views.