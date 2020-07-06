7237 E MCKINLEY Street

Amenities

This Updated Spacious 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home is Located in a Wonderful South Scottsdale Location! Ceramic Tile Throughout, A/C Unit 2011, Dual-pane Windows 2008,, Roof 2011, Ceiling Fans in Living Room, Dining Area, Family Room & Master Bedroom. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Sink, White Side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Flat Cook Top/Range & Exit Door to Huge Covered Back Patio. Family Room with Fireplace & Built-in Cabinetry, Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors & Arcadia Door to Patio, Updated Bathrooms, Large Storage Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included, Block Fenced Grassy Backyard with Watering System & 2 Car Garage with Remote Access. This is a Fabulous Rental, Check it Out!