Scottsdale, AZ
7237 E MCKINLEY Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

7237 E MCKINLEY Street

7237 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

7237 East Mckinley Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Updated Spacious 4 Bedroom/2 Bath Home is Located in a Wonderful South Scottsdale Location! Ceramic Tile Throughout, A/C Unit 2011, Dual-pane Windows 2008,, Roof 2011, Ceiling Fans in Living Room, Dining Area, Family Room & Master Bedroom. Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Stainless Steel Sink, White Side-by-side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Electric Flat Cook Top/Range & Exit Door to Huge Covered Back Patio. Family Room with Fireplace & Built-in Cabinetry, Master Bedroom with Mirrored Closet Doors & Arcadia Door to Patio, Updated Bathrooms, Large Storage Room, Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Included, Block Fenced Grassy Backyard with Watering System & 2 Car Garage with Remote Access. This is a Fabulous Rental, Check it Out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have any available units?
7237 E MCKINLEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have?
Some of 7237 E MCKINLEY Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7237 E MCKINLEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
7237 E MCKINLEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7237 E MCKINLEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street offers parking.
Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have a pool?
No, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have accessible units?
No, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7237 E MCKINLEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7237 E MCKINLEY Street has units with dishwashers.

