7224 N Via Camello del Norte

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

McCormick Ranch Golf Casita - This MUST SEE luxury vacation rental is a seasonal rental. The rates posted are for May - September. Here are the seasonal weekly and monthly rates for this home (USD):



April: $1008 weekly /$2430 monthly

May - Sept: $599 weekly /$1750 monthly;

Oct.: $896 weekly/$1899 monthly;

Nov. - Dec.: $1036 weekly/$1899 monthly;

Jan.: $1339 weekly/$3042 monthly;

Feb.: $1674 weekly/$4395 monthly;

March: $1932 weekly/$7728 monthly;



These are base rates that don't included fees, holiday or special event rates. Please contact us with the dates you would like to rent and we would be happy to provide a detailed quote that includes all fees and taxes.



Escape to this rare waterfront condo, relax on the patio, and watch blue Herons soar over the tranquil golf course waterway with Camelback Mountain as the perfect backdrop in this McCormick Ranch Hideaway.



Conveniently located near Hayden and Indian Bend, this peaceful and relaxing condo is surrounded by orange trees, grapefruit trees, mature vegetation, and feng shui design principles in mind.



This quiet community is surrounded by award-winning golf courses, plentiful walking and bicycling paths, close to baseball Spring Training, the Barrett-Jackson Auto Show, Arabian Horse Show, casinos, and fine dining. World-Class shopping is found up and down Scottsdale Road from Old Town Scottsdale to Fashion Square to Kierland Commons. This location is in the center of it all.



Step inside the ground-level suite and you will find a relaxing living room with fireplace, dining room with table that expands to seat 8, full yet compact kitchen, and peaceful den with a fold-out sofa couch. The living room and dining room both access through the patio, which is half-covered for shade lovers, and half open for sun worshipers. The views of the water, mature golf course, and Camelback Mountain are priceless.



The Master Bedroom also opens onto the patio, boasts mission-style furniture, King size bed, and combo tub/shower. The guest bedroom contains 2 twin beds and access to an updated bathroom with a seated shower.



There is a 2-car garage, high-speed WiFi, 2 Hi-DEF flat screens, 2 blue-ray players, cable subscription, in-unit washer and dryer, large heated community swimming pool, grill, sundeck, putting green, and Jacuzzi hot tub.



Your Oasis awaits you!!



This vacation rental includes:

-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, has a community pool, garage, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.



This unit is NOT pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $125 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $1000. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.



The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out. The cleaning fee and damage waiver are non-refundable.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2364982)