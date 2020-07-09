All apartments in Scottsdale
7224 N Via Camello del Norte
7224 N Via Camello del Norte

7224 North via Camello Del Norte · No Longer Available
Location

7224 North via Camello Del Norte, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
McCormick Ranch Golf Casita - This MUST SEE luxury vacation rental is a seasonal rental. The rates posted are for May - September. Here are the seasonal weekly and monthly rates for this home (USD):

April: $1008 weekly /$2430 monthly
May - Sept: $599 weekly /$1750 monthly;
Oct.: $896 weekly/$1899 monthly;
Nov. - Dec.: $1036 weekly/$1899 monthly;
Jan.: $1339 weekly/$3042 monthly;
Feb.: $1674 weekly/$4395 monthly;
March: $1932 weekly/$7728 monthly;

These are base rates that don't included fees, holiday or special event rates. Please contact us with the dates you would like to rent and we would be happy to provide a detailed quote that includes all fees and taxes.

Escape to this rare waterfront condo, relax on the patio, and watch blue Herons soar over the tranquil golf course waterway with Camelback Mountain as the perfect backdrop in this McCormick Ranch Hideaway.

Conveniently located near Hayden and Indian Bend, this peaceful and relaxing condo is surrounded by orange trees, grapefruit trees, mature vegetation, and feng shui design principles in mind.

This quiet community is surrounded by award-winning golf courses, plentiful walking and bicycling paths, close to baseball Spring Training, the Barrett-Jackson Auto Show, Arabian Horse Show, casinos, and fine dining. World-Class shopping is found up and down Scottsdale Road from Old Town Scottsdale to Fashion Square to Kierland Commons. This location is in the center of it all.

Step inside the ground-level suite and you will find a relaxing living room with fireplace, dining room with table that expands to seat 8, full yet compact kitchen, and peaceful den with a fold-out sofa couch. The living room and dining room both access through the patio, which is half-covered for shade lovers, and half open for sun worshipers. The views of the water, mature golf course, and Camelback Mountain are priceless.

The Master Bedroom also opens onto the patio, boasts mission-style furniture, King size bed, and combo tub/shower. The guest bedroom contains 2 twin beds and access to an updated bathroom with a seated shower.

There is a 2-car garage, high-speed WiFi, 2 Hi-DEF flat screens, 2 blue-ray players, cable subscription, in-unit washer and dryer, large heated community swimming pool, grill, sundeck, putting green, and Jacuzzi hot tub.

Your Oasis awaits you!!

This vacation rental includes:
-Linens, fully equipped kitchen with cookware, utensils and dishes, refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer inside the unit, has a community pool, garage, starter kits of toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, laundry detergent and paper towels.

This unit is NOT pet friendly. You will be required to pay a $125 - $250 cleaning fee depending on length of stay, $99 non-refundable damage waiver and a security deposit starting at $1000. The length of your stay and the size of the unit will determine the amount of the security deposit.

The Security Deposit is to cover any electricity bills over $100/month. The owner will pay up to $100 of the bill. This is only applied to tenants whose stay is 21+ days during the summer months of May-October. Anything we do not use, we refund back to you after you check out. The cleaning fee and damage waiver are non-refundable.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2364982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

