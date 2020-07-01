All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7214 E BLACK ROCK Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

7214 E BLACK ROCK Road

7214 East Black Rock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7214 East Black Rock Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful and charming, single level home with all new furnishings and decor. Bedrooms feature brand new top of the line ''Puffy'' brand memory foam mattresses with climate control comfort. Large TV in family room and TVs in both bedrooms. An open floor plan with lots of natural light and a master suite that features separate tub and shower as well as a custom closet. Private backyard offers a covered patio, jacuzzi for relaxing, a built in BBQ and a cozy fire pit with a seating area to enjoy the Arizona outdoors. Los Portones is a highly desirable, gated community that features private walking paths throughout the community with easy access to some of the best shopping, dining and all the biggest events in North Scottsdale. *Seasonal rate of $4200 applies Dec-April.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have any available units?
7214 E BLACK ROCK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have?
Some of 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7214 E BLACK ROCK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road offer parking?
Yes, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road offers parking.
Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have a pool?
No, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road does not have a pool.
Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have accessible units?
No, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7214 E BLACK ROCK Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College