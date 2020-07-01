7214 E BLACK ROCK Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful and charming, single level home with all new furnishings and decor. Bedrooms feature brand new top of the line ''Puffy'' brand memory foam mattresses with climate control comfort. Large TV in family room and TVs in both bedrooms. An open floor plan with lots of natural light and a master suite that features separate tub and shower as well as a custom closet. Private backyard offers a covered patio, jacuzzi for relaxing, a built in BBQ and a cozy fire pit with a seating area to enjoy the Arizona outdoors. Los Portones is a highly desirable, gated community that features private walking paths throughout the community with easy access to some of the best shopping, dining and all the biggest events in North Scottsdale. *Seasonal rate of $4200 applies Dec-April.*