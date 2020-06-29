All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

7213 E Fillmore Street

7213 East Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

7213 East Fillmore Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Don't miss your chance to show this beautiful house! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance and carport, along with a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and a stunning in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7213 E Fillmore Street have any available units?
7213 E Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7213 E Fillmore Street have?
Some of 7213 E Fillmore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7213 E Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
7213 E Fillmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7213 E Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 7213 E Fillmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7213 E Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 7213 E Fillmore Street offers parking.
Does 7213 E Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7213 E Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7213 E Fillmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 7213 E Fillmore Street has a pool.
Does 7213 E Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 7213 E Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7213 E Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7213 E Fillmore Street has units with dishwashers.

