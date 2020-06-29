7213 E Fillmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Don't miss your chance to show this beautiful house! The front exterior boasts a covered porch entrance and carport, along with a low-maintenance yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a covered patio area, and a stunning in-ground pool area for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate and tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms with walk-in closets and easy access to the updated bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry.