Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool clubhouse fireplace

Brand new to the furnished vacation rental market. Owner is looking for a high quality off-season tenant. Very cozy and comfortable 2 BR + den Great Room plan located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot just a few blocks from the clubhouse, pool ,fitness center and shopping. Black Mtn. views from the front courtyard and very private backyard featuring an extended patio and outdoor kiva.Tenants have access to the world class amenities!