6953 E OSBORN Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in the Heart of Downtown Scottsdale! Casa Granada is quietly nestled 4 blocks south of world famous Fashion Square Mall in the Scottsdale Arts District comprised of 90+ restaurants, 320 retail shops and more than 80 art galleries. EVERYTHING NEW! New white shaker cabinets with soft close doors/drawers. Quartz counters. New upgraded stainless steel appliances. Wine frig/bar area. New flooring throughout. Plank style porcelain tile everywhere except bedrooms. New plumbing and light fixtures. New dual pane vinyl clad windows. New french doors to patio. New interior doors. New Gazebo. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Master bath has large custom tile shower with corner seat. Huge Walk in master closet. 2 covered parking spaces, Large covered patio. Truly exceptional. & a MUST SEE!