Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

6953 E OSBORN Road

6953 East Osborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6953 East Osborn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in the Heart of Downtown Scottsdale! Casa Granada is quietly nestled 4 blocks south of world famous Fashion Square Mall in the Scottsdale Arts District comprised of 90+ restaurants, 320 retail shops and more than 80 art galleries. EVERYTHING NEW! New white shaker cabinets with soft close doors/drawers. Quartz counters. New upgraded stainless steel appliances. Wine frig/bar area. New flooring throughout. Plank style porcelain tile everywhere except bedrooms. New plumbing and light fixtures. New dual pane vinyl clad windows. New french doors to patio. New interior doors. New Gazebo. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Master bath has large custom tile shower with corner seat. Huge Walk in master closet. 2 covered parking spaces, Large covered patio. Truly exceptional. & a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6953 E OSBORN Road have any available units?
6953 E OSBORN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6953 E OSBORN Road have?
Some of 6953 E OSBORN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6953 E OSBORN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6953 E OSBORN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6953 E OSBORN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6953 E OSBORN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6953 E OSBORN Road offer parking?
Yes, 6953 E OSBORN Road offers parking.
Does 6953 E OSBORN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6953 E OSBORN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6953 E OSBORN Road have a pool?
No, 6953 E OSBORN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6953 E OSBORN Road have accessible units?
No, 6953 E OSBORN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6953 E OSBORN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6953 E OSBORN Road has units with dishwashers.
