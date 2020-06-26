All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

6937 E Diamond St

6937 E Diamond St · No Longer Available
Location

6937 E Diamond St, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Papago Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath in Scottsdale - This home has a living room, family room w/fireplace, plus den. Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large dining area. Bedrooms are also good sized. Home is in great condition, and conveniently located close to shopping and highway access (70th St. and McDowell). Great backyard - lots of space and privacy. Pets welcome with a $500 refundable pet deposit.

$100 Placement Fee
1.65% City Tax
1.5% Monthly Admin Fee
$35 Application Fee Per Adult
$1850 Security Deposit

(RLNE2654245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 E Diamond St have any available units?
6937 E Diamond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 6937 E Diamond St currently offering any rent specials?
6937 E Diamond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 E Diamond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6937 E Diamond St is pet friendly.
Does 6937 E Diamond St offer parking?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not offer parking.
Does 6937 E Diamond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 E Diamond St have a pool?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not have a pool.
Does 6937 E Diamond St have accessible units?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 E Diamond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6937 E Diamond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6937 E Diamond St does not have units with air conditioning.
