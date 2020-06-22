All apartments in Scottsdale
6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road

6919 East Cheery Lynn Road · No Longer Available
Location

6919 East Cheery Lynn Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home with views of Camelback Mountain is located right in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. This home is in a perfect location and a highly sought-after neighborhood, within walking distance to many of the top shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destinations in Arizona. Spacious living room leading to a large covered patio in the private blocked fence backyard is perfect for entertaining. Kitchen features mahogany kitchen cabinets with cherry wood flooring. The master bedroom has a private bath that has been updated to a beautiful walk in shower. The hall bathroom has been remodeled recently. Berber carpet lines each of the 3 spacious bedrooms. Custom tile encompasses living room and hall floors. This community does not have a HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have any available units?
6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have?
Some of 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road currently offering any rent specials?
6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road pet-friendly?
No, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road offer parking?
No, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer parking.
Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have a pool?
No, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have a pool.
Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have accessible units?
No, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6919 E CHEERY LYNN Road has units with dishwashers.
