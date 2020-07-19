6915 N 78TH Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE October THROUGH March. Owner would like a minimum of a 2 month lease. A Beautiful townhome in gated Camelview Greens community bordering the Silverado Golf Course, miles of biking/hiking/walking/dog trails. A prime location just south of McCormick Ranch& north of Old Town. Sleeps 6- a queen bed, 2 twin beds and a Murphy full size bed. Great room has a gorgeous fireplace & cathedral vaulted ceilings. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity & plenty of room for a sitting area. There is great shopping & dining & golf courses, ball parks and activities in the area. Perfect for the winter visitor.