6915 N 78TH Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 3:21 PM

6915 N 78TH Street

6915 North 78th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6915 North 78th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE October THROUGH March. Owner would like a minimum of a 2 month lease. A Beautiful townhome in gated Camelview Greens community bordering the Silverado Golf Course, miles of biking/hiking/walking/dog trails. A prime location just south of McCormick Ranch& north of Old Town. Sleeps 6- a queen bed, 2 twin beds and a Murphy full size bed. Great room has a gorgeous fireplace & cathedral vaulted ceilings. The spacious master suite features vaulted ceilings, a soaking tub, a dual sink vanity & plenty of room for a sitting area. There is great shopping & dining & golf courses, ball parks and activities in the area. Perfect for the winter visitor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 N 78TH Street have any available units?
6915 N 78TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 N 78TH Street have?
Some of 6915 N 78TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 N 78TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
6915 N 78TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 N 78TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6915 N 78TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 6915 N 78TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 6915 N 78TH Street offers parking.
Does 6915 N 78TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 N 78TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 N 78TH Street have a pool?
No, 6915 N 78TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 6915 N 78TH Street have accessible units?
No, 6915 N 78TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 N 78TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6915 N 78TH Street has units with dishwashers.
