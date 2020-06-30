6840 E WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

Getaway by escaping to this beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation home in Scottsdale. This fully equipped home has everything you need to feel right at home. Huge master suite with a king size bed and the two additional rooms have a queen and twin bed. Cook up a delicious meal in the spacious kitchen that is fit for a chef. Its a short bike ride to the 5th avenue shops, restaurants, downtown and Scottsdale nightlife. Just minutes from Scottsdale Stadium Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Short 15 minute drive to Salt River Fields the Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.