6840 E WINDSOR Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:24 PM

6840 E WINDSOR Avenue

6840 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6840 East Windsor Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Getaway by escaping to this beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom vacation home in Scottsdale. This fully equipped home has everything you need to feel right at home. Huge master suite with a king size bed and the two additional rooms have a queen and twin bed. Cook up a delicious meal in the spacious kitchen that is fit for a chef. Its a short bike ride to the 5th avenue shops, restaurants, downtown and Scottsdale nightlife. Just minutes from Scottsdale Stadium Spring Training home of the San Francisco Giants and Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Short 15 minute drive to Salt River Fields the Spring Training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

