6822 E OAK Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Welcome to Heirloom's newest Scottsdale luxury home. Our space was custom-designed by a team of interior designers to deliver warmth, comfort, and convenience for our guests. Filled with upscale amenities, the backyard features a stunning heated pool, cornhole, sun loungers, a grill, and a shaded outdoor eating area. Filled with sunlight and professionally-selected decor, this airy and spacious home can sleep up to 28 guests and is custom-designed for large groups to experience extravagant living in Scottsdale.